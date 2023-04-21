Could tax freeze impact Central Bedfordshire election?
Central Bedfordshire Council says it is one of the only authorities in England to freeze council tax this year. Critics have labelled it a stunt to win votes, but Conservatives who made the decision insist they have a history of keeping tax lower than others. Will it make a difference to a unitary council that has been Tory-run since 2009, or could the rise of Independents continue on 4 May?
The Conservatives have 39 of the 59 seats, but boundary changes mean there will be four more councillors this time, taking the overall figure to 63.
'Money for highways'
The Conservative leader of the council, Richard Wenham, is preparing for his first election in the hot seat since January 2021.
He says not only is council tax frozen this year, last year "it only went up by 1.95% when other councils put it up by three".
"The authority spends twice as much on highways as the government gives us," he adds.
"Unlike most councils, Central Beds has spent the last four years refurbishing and expanding libraries, building leisure centres in Leighton Linslade and Houghton Regis and redeveloping one in Dunstable."
'Public services at risk'
Labour currently only has one councillor, who is not standing in this election, but it is the only party with a full slate of candidates.
John Tizard is standing in Shefford, having been joint leader of the previous Bedfordshire County Council.
He criticises the council tax freeze. "To put public services at risk for a few votes is appalling," he says.
He adds that he is concerned that if the Conservatives remain in power he "wouldn't be surprised if they look to make cuts to make good on money they've taken from reserves".
'People have found their voice'
Away from council tax, a lot of chatter in Central Bedfordshire is focused on whether the band of independent councillors will keep growing.
In 2019, they took 10 seats from the Conservatives and are the official opposition.
There are 16 independents in total and 10 work together on the authority. One is Gareth Mackey, who feels the time is right for change.
"I think people have found their voice and they want that voice to be heard," he says.
"The best way of doing that is by voting independent, because we have no other master other than the person we speak to on the doorstep."
'Real fury'
However, some of the other independents say they will not want to work with the Independent Group, even if it means overthrowing the Conservatives.
Councillor Victoria Harvey, who is standing again in Leighton Linslade West, says the Independent Group's budget is "far more right wing than the Conservatives".
She says she does not have faith they will deliver if they end up in power.
She also feels the Conservatives can lose their majority.
"In Leighton Buzzard there is real fury that councillors are not fighting for the town," she adds.
The Liberal Democrats have three councillors but were the official opposition until 2015.
Councillor Susan Goodchild is fighting for them again in Houghton Regis West.
She says it will be "healthy for Central Bedfordshire" if they gain seats.
Ms Goodchild is not sure her party will form an alliance with the Independents either, saying the leader of the Lib Dems, Sir Ed Davey, "is not encouraging deals to be made", and insists the party wants "to go out on its own and hopefully be successful".
'Not career politicians'
The Green Party is focusing on the Ampthill Ward, having won two councillors on nearby Bedford Borough Council in 2019.
Susan Clinch is fighting that seat and says people should vote Green because they are "focused on doing our best for residents and are not career politicians".
She adds her party will be happy to work with Independents, saying: "Green councillors are usually part of Independent groups as we're not a whipped party."
There are also six candidates from Reform UK and one from the English Democrats.
