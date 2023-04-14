Knebworth House hosts costumes exhibition from films shot on site
A stately home is hosting an exhibition of costumes from films it has been featured in.
Visitors to Knebworth House, in Hertfordshire, can see items from The King's Speech and Victoria and Abdul in the exhibition.
The costumes have been worn by actors including Helena Bonham Carter, Guy Pearce and Dame Judi Dench.
The exhibition also includes "the story of filming at Knebworth House from behind the camera", the property said.
The Banqueting Hall of Knebworth House was used in the Oscar-winning The King's Speech and will be used for the exhibition of costumes from the 2010 film starring Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush.
Victoria and Abdul, about Queen Victoria and her Indian Muslim servant Abdul Karim, was also shot at the house which doubled for Balmoral in 2016.
Both films were nominated at the Oscars for their costume design.
The exhibition will also include costumes from the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.
It is part of the Screen Tourism Development Programme from Visit Herts.
