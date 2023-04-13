Vernon Kay wins best panto newcomer award for High Wycombe debut
- Published
Television presenter Vernon Kay has won the best newcomer prize at the British Pantomime Awards.
He won the accolade for his role as Dandini in Cinderella at the Wycombe Swan in High Wycombe last Christmas.
Kay is well-known for presenting programmes such as Channel 4's T4 and ITV's All Star Family Fortunes but this was his panto debut.
Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio about the experience he said he "absolutely loved it".
"It was amazing, it was everything I expected it to be and more," he said.
"It was hard work and I'd never done anything like this before, but the fun that we shared as a cast and the fun that we gave hopefully to the audience - it was absolutely brilliant.
"It was really uplifting and a great personal achievement for me because I never thought I'd get through it - multivitamins were literally by my side every day."
Kay, who lives in Buckinghamshire, added that the hardest part of taking on the role of Prince Charming's valet, was learning lines - especially when working with seasoned professionals
"I'd never really - and I use the term very loosely - acted before," he said.
"I've realised that usually I like to ad lib but you can't ad lib a script because your fellow actor doesn't know when you're going to stop talking."
Kay, who is set to take over the weekday mid-morning slot on BBC Radio 2 vacated by Ken Bruce, said he would love to do pantomime again if he can " juggle my schedule".
"I had such a good time doing it, I really have to do it again because it was so much fun," he said.
He added that he was "excited" but "a little bit apprehensive" about his new radio job.
"Everyone knows how big a legend Ken Bruce is and the legacy he left at Radio 2 and is continuing on commercial radio, but I'll just be myself, that's all I can do."
The pantomime awards are organised by the which said it was "proud to recognise and acknowledge the outstanding skill, expertise and excellence upon the pantomime stage".
Chair, Simon Sladen, said: "The commitment, creativity and passion on show each season makes pantomime one of the most thrilling of all theatrical genres."