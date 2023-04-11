Aylesbury: Boy, 17, arrested after two teen girls raped
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two teenage girls were raped, police said.
The girls were on the canal towpath near Park Street in Aylesbury, in Buckinghamshire between 21:30 BST and 22:10 on Saturday when the rapes happened.
A 17-year-old from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire was arrested on suspicion of two rapes and released on bail.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.
Det Sgt Thomas Booth, based at Aylesbury police station, said: "This is a concerning incident but I would like to reassure the community that we are carrying out a thorough investigation.
"Our specialist officers are working to support the victims in connection with this incident.
"Members of the public may see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and I would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers.
"Anyone with any information relating to this incident should come forward."
