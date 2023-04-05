Luton Town fan begins 118-stadium cycle challenge
A life-long football fan says he is "nervous and excited" as he begins a charity mission to cycle to 118 stadiums in England and Wales.
Mark Crowther, 56, from Milton Keynes, said it would take him 34 days to cover 2,500 miles (4,023km), an average of about 73 miles (121km) a day.
In 2022, the Luton Town fan, known as Mad Hatter Mark, rode to every away game, raising £16,000.
Beginning at League Two Carlisle on Wednesday, he aims to finish on 8 May.
He had originally aimed to finish the challenge in 32 days, before the final games of the English Football League (EFL) season were moved for the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May.
Mr Crowther will cycle to all 116 grounds of clubs in the EFL, Premier League and National League as well as Wembley Stadium and Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, he said: "It's been six months in the planning. I just want to get going.
"I'm feeling positive and excited. I believe my body will hold up and the support of everyone and thought of the money I'm raising will keep me going.
His last challenge raised funds for Keech Hospice Care, mental health charity CALM and Prostate Cancer UK. This time he will raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust, Prostate Cancer UK and mental health charity Mind.
Mr Crowther's "beloved" Luton are currently in fourth place in the Championship and n contention for promotion to the Premier League after losing in the play-off semi-finals last season.
If he completes his challenge, he will walk out onto the pitch ahead of the Hatters' final game of the season against Hull City.
"It's going to be incredible," he said. "It's been an incredible season. I'm so grateful for all of the clubs getting behind the challenge."
The Hatters were promoted from League One in 2019.
