Milton Keynes: Police shot man after he killed neighbour - inquest
A man holding a toddler hostage after beating his neighbour to death was shot dead by police when attempts to Taser him failed, an inquest heard.
Kelvin Igweani, 24, was believed to be attacking the two-year-old boy in a bedroom in Milton Keynes in June 2021.
His neighbour, Richard Woodcock, 38, had gone into the flat to help but was killed with a 4kg( 8.8lb) kettlebell.
Mr Igweami a Nigerian-born footballer was shot four times and died. The boy was hospitalised but survived.
The inquest at Milton Keynes Coroner's Court on Monday heard the toddler was "in a critical condition" after the incident on 26 June 2021.
Assistant coroner for Milton Keynes, Dr Sean Cummings, said: "He [the boy] was resuscitated and transferred to neurosurgical department at Oxford.
"They thought he would die.
"Luckily and miraculously he has made a remarkable recovery."
The jury was told the child's mother called for help after she managed to escape the flat with a younger child.
Mr Woodcock, a council highways officer, responded to her call and went into the flat in Denmead, Two Mile Ash.
Mr Cummings said: "Mr Woodcock went to try and intervene.
"He was dragged into the flat and battered with a 4kg kettlebell and killed."
An earlier inquest concluded Mr Woodcock had been unlawfully killed.
Dr Cummings said a female police officer was first on the scene and attempted to kick the flat's door open but failed.
An armed response vehicle arrived and two officers forced their way in.
"Kelvin was tasered at the doorway but the Taser failed to incapacitate him. He retreated to a rear bedroom and barricaded himself in," Dr Cummings said.
"The police officers could hear what they thought was the child being beaten."
The jury of six men and five women watched footage from a police body-worn camera as officers entered the flat.
One officer could be heard saying: "There is a child. We need to go in."
The front door was smashed to reveal the body of Mr Woodcock face down on the living room floor.
Attempts to Taser Mr Igweani at the front door failed and he moved into a bedroom where he held the 2-year-old hostage and barricaded them in. The boy could be heard crying.
The police shouted repeatedly: "Let me know the child is ok. Open the door" and "we are police firearms officers."
One officer was recorded saying: "He is armed with a knife and has a two-year-old as a hostage."
The bedroom door was broken down and when Mr Igweani came towards them four shots were fired - two struck him in the chest, the inquest heard.
The jury was told that even after he was shot, Mr Igweani, who had played football in the lower leagues of Germany, was still combative.
He was punched to his face and head and subdued, the inquest heard.
Paramedics began CPR, but he died at the scene. The medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.
The inquest, which is due to last three weeks, continues.
