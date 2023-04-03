Hemel Hempstead: Firefighters put out fire in roof
About 30 firefighters have tackled a roof fire in Hemel Hempstead.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a house in St Agnells Lane, in the Grovehill area, at 13:55 BST on Sunday.
Crews found a well-developed fire in the roof of a two-storey mid-terrace house and helped one person out of the property, it said.
Two people were treated by the ambulance service and the blaze was extinguished by 15:45.
The fire service said crews remained at the scene until about 17:45 to damp down and make the scene safe.
