Ex-Bedfordshire PCC Kathryn Holloway horrified at fraud allegations
- Published
A former police and crime commissioner who was in post during a suspected fraud within the department said she was "horrified" by the allegations.
Five payments totalling £236,000 related to one grant-receiving body are being investigated by Bedfordshire Police.
Kathryn Holloway was Bedfordshire PCC for five years until May 2021.
She said there was "no wrongdoing whatever that I have been involved in or have any knowledge of whatsoever".
The case relates to payments made between April 2020 and October 2021.
Four people are on police bail, including one ex-employee, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) has said.
Mrs Holloway said the first she had heard of the matter was when she was contacted by the BBC at the weekend.
PCC Festus Akinbusoye, who was elected to the post when fellow Conservative Ms Holloway decided not to seek re-election, tweeted about the case on Friday night.
He said matters came to light following a review he instigated in October 2021, and the details were passed to police.
Mrs Holloway, who has moved away from the area, said she had not been contacted by police, the OPCC or any member of her former team.
'Grants process scrutinised'
"I'm horrified to have heard today for the first time of an allegation of fraud involving a single service commissioned by the OPCC during what has been suggested was both my period as commissioner and that of the current incumbent," she added.
"I can categorically assure the residents of Bedfordshire that there has been no wrongdoing whatever that I have been involved in or have any knowledge of whatsoever."
She said that as PCC, she had taken steps to ensure, for the first time, that scrutiny and audits were part of the grant process.
Previously, a spokesperson for Bedfordshire OPCC said the review in October 2021 had identified financial irregularities in relation to funds awarded to commissioned projects.
"The commissioning process has been completely overhauled since that review and is now subject to regular independent scrutiny," the statement added.
"While it would be inappropriate to comment about the specific circumstances while the investigation is ongoing, it is important to clarify no further payments were made to the organisation linked to the financial irregularities.
"Neither has it affected the running of any of the commissioned services for victims of crime, abuse, and exploitation in Bedfordshire."
Mr Akinbusoye has said: "While I cannot comment further at this time, I will gladly do so once criminal proceedings have been finalised and give further assurance on how seriously I take my responsibilities when it comes to the use of public funds," he added.
