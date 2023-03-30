Charles Bronson loses bid to be freed from jail
- Published
Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has lost his latest bid to be freed from jail, the Parole Board has said.
The decision came after one of the UK's longest-serving prisoners - who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 - took part in one of the country's first public parole hearings.
Bronson, 70, from Luton, was jailed aged 22 for armed robbery in 1974.
The panel said he had a "history of persistent rule-breaking" and "lives his life rigidly by his own rules".
Bronson, who is currently held at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, has earned a reputation as a violent and dangerous inmate.
In a document detailing the decision, the Parole Board said: "After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress that Mr Salvador has made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearings, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Salvador was suitable for release.
"Nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that he should be transferred to an open prison."
Bronson has spent most of the past 48 years behind bars, apart from two brief periods of freedom during which he reoffended, for a string of thefts, firearms and violent offences, including 11 hostage-taking incidents in nine different sieges.
Victims included governors, doctors, staff and, on one occasion, his own solicitor.
Bronson was handed a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of four years in 2000 for taking a prison teacher at HMP Hull hostage for 44 hours.
Since then, the Parole Board has repeatedly refused to direct his release.
Three parole judges considered his case during a hearing at HMP Woodhill, while members of the press and public watched part of the proceedings on a live stream from the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.
Bronson told the panel he was "just a normal geezer wanting to get on with his life".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk