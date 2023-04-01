Paradise Wildlife Park opens new habitats after two-year delay

Jaguar at Paradise Wildlife ParkKaty Lewis/BBC
Paradise Wildlife Park says its revamped jaguar habitat is the only habitat in the UK where you can see jaguars swimming

A family-run zoo has opened two new habitats for threatened species after a two-year delay.

Jaguar Jungle and Sun Bear Heights at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire were due to open in 2021.

The "UK-first habitats" open to the public on the zoo's 39th anniversary, exactly a year before the attraction is rebranded as Hertfordshire Zoo.

Aaron Whitnall, one of the brothers who runs the zoo, said the new enclosures were "just the tip of the iceberg".

Three brothers - Aaron, Tyler and Cameron - work at the wildlife park, which has about 800 animals and was built on land near Broxbourne bought by their grandfather in the early 1980s.

Aaron Whitnall (right) and his brothers feature in CBBC show One, Zoo, Three

The habitats in the £1.5m project were due to open in the months after the third Covid lockdown, but it took longer to recover from the previous 12 months than anticipated and the zoo said Brexit regulations then affected suppliers.

Paradise Wildlife Park
Sun bears - such as the park's male called Indera - are the smallest species of bear and are usually found in South East Asia
Katy Lewis/BBC
The zoo said the bears like to spend their time climbing around in treetops
Paradise Wildlife Park
Binturongs, also known as bearcats, are classed as vulnerable on an international grading system

Sun Bear Heights introduces to the park three species listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, and which are usually found in South East Asia - bears Kyra and Indera, a pair of binturong and two Asian small-clawed otters.

The park has also welcomed jaguars Kumal and Kedera back from their sister site The Big Cat Sanctuary. They will be in a South American-themed area about three times larger than their previous enclosure, with a pool and a tree top walkway.

Katy Lewis/BBC
Visitors can see the jaguars up close from the tree top walkway and in an underwater viewing area
Katy Lewis/BBC
The jaguars have returned from the zoo's sister site The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent

The zoo said that as well as immersing visitors in the culture of the animals' countries and highlighting the need for conservation, it hopes that all the species will become part of the international breeding programme.

Mr Whitnall, who previously said the project's delay was "a blessing in disguise" and the zoo' s ongoing plan was to be at the forefront of wildlife conservation.

"In the past six years we've invested heavily, but that's just the tip of the iceberg," he said.

"We're working incredibly hard on both our parks with the ambition that we try to focus on the species that need our help.

"We believe that the direction we're moving in is something that all good zoos are doing around the world and should be aspiring to do."

Paradise Wildlife Park
A pair of Asian short clawed otters will share the sun bears' new home
Katy Lewis/BBC
Aaron Whitnall, one of the brothers who helps to run the zoo, said the new Sun Bear Heights was a world class habitat

He added that both habitats allow visitors to see the animals living in a similar way to how they do in the wild.

"Both [sun bears and jaguars] spend an awful lot of time climbing around in treetops so to be able to get up to the same sort of heights as them is hopefully a perspective you will really remember," he said.

"We are also the only place in the UK where you will be able to see [jaguars] swimming under water when they do actually build up the confidence to start having a bit of a splash around."

His mother, chief executive officer Lynn Whitnall, said: "The wait is officially over and we are very excited to introduce you all to new and returning species at the zoo."

Katy Lewis/BBC
Paradise Wildlife Park will become Hertfordshire Zoo in 2024

