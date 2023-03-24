E-bike on charge fire partially destroys Luton home
A home was partially destroyed by a fire caused by an e-bike left on charge, a fire service said.
Crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the property in St Margaret's Avenue in Luton at about 22:30 GMT on Wednesday.
The fire destroyed a kitchen-diner in the home and was caused by what the fire service believed to be "a homemade conversion" of an electric bike, which had been left charging.
No-one was injured, they said.
