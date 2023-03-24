Luton: Child seriously hurt by car near Leagrave Primary

Google Streetview image of front of Leagrave Primary School showing public pavement, school sign, fencing and hedging, car park and front of school buildingGoogle
The incident happened near Leagrave Primary School

A child was seriously hurt when they were hit by a car near a primary school.

Police were called to Strangers Way, Luton, at 08:45 GMT, when pupils were heading to Leagrave Primary School.

The child was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses and said community officers would patrol the area to provide reassurance.

