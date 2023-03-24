Luton: Child seriously hurt by car near Leagrave Primary
A child was seriously hurt when they were hit by a car near a primary school.
Police were called to Strangers Way, Luton, at 08:45 GMT, when pupils were heading to Leagrave Primary School.
The child was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses and said community officers would patrol the area to provide reassurance.
