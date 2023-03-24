Dunstable man charged with Harpenden sex assaults in 2002 and 2004
A man has been charged with sex assaults after attacks in a town two decades ago.
The 59-year-old from Dunstable in Bedfordshire has been charged with two sexual assaults and three kidnaps in Harpenden in 2002 and 2004.
The charges relate to indecent assault and kidnap of separate women on 7 April and 19 June 2002 in Piggottshill Lane and a kidnap on 17 March 2004.
The suspect is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court next month.
Hertfordshire police appeared on BBC Crimewatch Live earlier this month to appeal for information about the case.
However the force said the suspect was identified from the police investigation.
Crimestoppers had also offered a £10,000 reward for information.
