Frogmore Mill: Teen arsonists caused millions of pounds of damage
- Published
Two 15-year-old boys have each been given a 12-month referral order after they admitted causing a fire that caused millions of pounds of damage.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at Apsley's Frogmore Paper Mill on 22 January 2022.
The fire destroyed "precious artwork and historic documents from the famous papermill".
The teenagers will have to take part in activities that "give back to the community" and prevent re-offending.
They were sentenced at St Albans Youth Court after pleading guilty to arson at an earlier hearing.
They will both have to pay £600 in costs and a victim surcharge of £21 each.
Firefighters were called to the historic site in Fourdrinier Way on the afternoon of Saturday 22 January 2022.
Significant damage was also caused to the site's visitor centre but there were no injuries.
Investigators discovered the boys, who cannot be named, used a lighter to start a fire, which quickly got out of control.
Police investigator Deborah Newsham said: "This incident demonstrates the consequences of reckless behaviour and although I know the boys involved never meant to cause such devastation, they had no thought for what might happen when they started the fire and how quickly the flames would spread.
"The fire, which was battled by dozens of firefighters, destroyed precious artwork and historic documents from the famous papermill, as well as causing millions of pounds worth of damage. "
Elena Lewendon, chief executive officer of the Apsley Paper Trail Trust, said: "We lost heritage that night that can never be replaced.
"Hundreds of artefacts were burnt beyond repair and the mill has now been closed for more than a year.
"It will be a long road ahead for the charity but we won't stop our efforts to fundraise so that we can restore and rebuild Frogmore Mill, the oldest mechanised paper mill in the world and an internationally significant heritage site."
