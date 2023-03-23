Deadpool: Mystery man makes documentary praising Luton
A man who dresses as Deadpool to inspire others is making a documentary to highlight community work in Luton.
The man, from Luton, Bedfordshire, keeps his identity a secret while dressed as the Marvel character.
He said he felt people ignored all the "great" things about the town so he decided to make a documentary highlighting the "amazing" work taking place.
The mystery man said he hoped people would be "inspired".
Luton's own Deadpool often attends local events as the character and can be seen helping clean the streets in the costume.
He said he wanted to remain anonymous as "who I am is not important, it's what I do that is important".
"I want to inspire people to do good themselves," he said.
"The mystery is kind of fun obviously but I think it helps people imagine themselves in the suit and maybe that means they could be inspired to do some of the stuff I'm doing."
The mystery man said he was "incensed" when he heard the town had, once again, been named the worst place to live in England.
It was given the dubious honour following an online poll by the website iLiveHere.
"I was very, very upset," he said.
"I'm out here working all the time with people and I see all the different groups, all the different charities, all the different initiatives, all the work that goes into making this town a great place and the papers ignore it every single time."
He said he was disappointed that King Charles III's visit to the town was overshadowed by an egg being thrown towards him.
"When King Charles came to visit the town, the only they talked about was an egg," he said.
"There was beautiful music being played and so many great groups came out in support and I just think that stuff gets ignored time and time again.
"I'm sick of it. That's why the documentary's coming out."
He said the documentary, which has filmed many positive events in the town, would be released on YouTube by the end of the year.
