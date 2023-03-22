Plans for 550 homes on Harpenden green belt land
A developer has submitted plans for up to 550 homes on the edge of a Hertfordshire town.
Legal & General wants to build a "suburban extension" on green belt land north of Harpenden.
It will include 130 retirement homes, 40% affordable housing, public open space and possibly a nursery school.
People can comment on the plans on St Albans City & District Council's website although some have already raised concerns about traffic increase.
In its application documentation, the developer said: "The overall vision for the proposed development at north-west Harpenden is to help tackle some of the critical issues that face Harpenden and the UK in general."
People can comment on the application until 22 April, after which the council is expected to make a decision, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Some of those who have already made their opinions known have said the development would add to "endless queues" on the main road through Harpenden while another questioned whether the local roads and drainage infrastructure could cope with more people and cars.