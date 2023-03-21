Bedford woman died in explosion after setting fire to neighbour's flat - inquest
- Published
A woman who used petrol to set fire to a neighbour's flat died after it caused an explosion, an inquest heard.
Reena James, 43, used a hammer to smash her way into a flat above hers in Redwood Grove, Bedford, on 4 July in a dispute about noise, the coroner heard.
The explosion could be heard half a mile away and residents jumped out of windows to escape the fire.
The coroner concluded Ms James died as a result of misadventure and the cause of death was blast injuries.
Three other people, a firefighter and two residents, were taken to hospital after the incident.
The inquest at Ampthill Coroner's Court heard that Ms James did not get on with her upstairs neighbour and matters got worse during lockdown when she was working from home.
She complained to the management company about the neighbour who she claimed put her washing machine on and exercised early in the morning, and shouted at her children.
Ms James had complained to the police, councillors and her landlord about her problems, the inquest heard.
Bedfordshire's senior coroner Emma Whitting said: "At around 09:30 on 4 July last year there was an explosion and substantial fire in the block of flats.
"The fire spread causing catastrophic damage to the structure."
Fire investigator Trevor Gradwell-Smith said: "The petrol was spread across surfaces and formed a mist which when mixed with air created a vapour cloud.
"The cause of the fire was ignition by a naked flame."
He said the explosion sent a window frame flying 50m (164ft) on to an industrial roof.
Mr Gradwell-Smith said a neighbour had bravely tried to pull Reena to a place of safety after the explosion and her body was found by emergency services in the living area of his flat.
Petrol residue was found on Reena's pyjama bottoms, the inquest heard.
Mr Gradwell-Smith said it was not until the following day that they were able to confirm there were no more casualties.
Pathologist Dr Virginia Fitpatrick-Swallow found Ms James's cause of death to be head and chest injuries following an explosion that probably threw her hard against a wall.
"She would have been unconscious within milliseconds of the explosion," she said.
Burns and trauma specialist Niall Martin said he believed Reena was unconscious but not deceased immediately after the explosion. He said she would have "waning signs of life" for up to 30 minutes before finally succumbing.
The coroner concluded: "There is no evidence to suggest she meant to do harm to herself.
"It seems clear she did intend to light a fire of some sorts.
"She did not intend the consequences, let alone her own death."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk