Biggleswade: Murder case woman died from head injury - inquest
A woman whose body was found at her house died from a sharp and blunt force injury to her head, an inquest heard.
Sarah Albone, 38, was discovered dead on Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, on 25 February after members of her family, who had not seen her since Christmas, reported her missing.
Matthew Waddell, 34, who lived with her at the address, has been charged with murdering the mother-of-three.
A plea hearing is due to take place on 24 April.
Senior Bedfordshire coroner Emma Whitting opened and adjourned an inquest into her death until the end of criminal proceedings.
Coroner's officer Alan Dawson said Ms Albone had been reported missing by her family on 21 February.
A body was found during a search of her home and she was formally identified on 5 March, the court at Ampthill heard.
He said: "An autopsy concluded the cause of death to be a sharp and blunt force trauma to the head."
A date for a three-week trial at Luton Crown Court has been set for 21 August.