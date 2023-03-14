High Wycombe: Explosive alert near train station leads to arrest

Amersham Hill in High WycombeGoogle
The road - pictured last year - was closed off by police

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive material near a railway station.

Thames Valley Police said its explosive ordnance disposal unit was called to Amersham Hill in High Wycombe on Tuesday afternoon after someone reported concerns about a resident in the area.

A 19-year-old man who lived on the road was detained.

Trains running through the area ground to a halt for about 30 minutes.

The man was held on suspicion of possessing an explosive material for an unlawful purpose.

