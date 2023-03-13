Man stranded on motorway after hard shoulder attack in Hertfordshire
A man was left stranded on a motorway after he was attacked at the side of the road by another driver.
The male drivers of two vehicles stopped on the southbound A1(M), where one was assaulted and had his van keys stolen, though he was not badly injured.
It happened between junctions nine and eight near Letchworth Garden City between 15:40 and 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Herts police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
