Driver floored by flooring gaffe in Bushey
- Published
A car has been stopped by police after a long roll of vinyl flooring was spotted protruding from its window.
Officers pulled it over in Chalk Hill in Bushey, Hertfordshire on Friday afternoon.
Tweeting a photograph of the vehicle and the flooring roll, they said the driver was "reported, educated and vinyl removed".
A number of people commented on the post on social media, suggesting this was "modern jousting".
Another pointed out it was lucky the driver had not had to pass a cyclist on the road.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.