Luton Dart airport shuttle welcomes first passengers
- Published
A driverless shuttle service has been taking its first passengers to and from an airport terminal.
Luton Direct Air-Rail Transit (Dart) was due to open in 2020 and has finally came into use.
The 1.4-mile (2.2km) track links Luton Airport Parkway railway station to the terminal and takes about three minutes.
Luton Rising, which owns the airport, said it would initially operate on a restricted timetable of an "entirely flexible" four hours per day.
This would gradually extend towards a 24-hour service in three weeks' time, eventually replacing shuttle buses, it added.
The King was one of the first people to ride the cable-drawn shuttle, when he was given a special trip on 6 December during a visit where he also had an egg thrown towards him while he was in the town centre.
