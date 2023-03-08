Charles Bronson shows signs of PTSD, parole panel told
Charles Bronson, one of the UK's longest-serving prisoners, has signs of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a Parole Board panel has heard.
The 70-year-old, one of the UK's most violent offenders, has been in prison for much of the last 50 years.
A psychologist said his symptoms were partly due to "brutal and unacceptable treatment" while in prison.
"He feels like the whole system is about humiliating and degrading him," she added.
The independent psychologist, hired by Bronson's legal team, told the panel that his symptoms were "mild".
Bronson had been previously diagnosed with anti-social personality disorder and was "naturally somewhat suspicious of other people's motives", the psychologist said.
He also held "anti-authoritarian views", she added.
Bronson regarded himself as a "retired prison activist", she said, at which point he interrupted the hearing, saying: "It's the best thing I ever hear."
'Found violence cathartic'
The psychologist said that when Bronson changed his last name to Salvador, it was not because of his respect for the surrealist artist Salvador Dali, but because of the meaning of the name Salvador in Spanish, which she said meant "man of peace" - though a more usual translation was "saviour".
"Mr Salvador is always going to value violence and he found violence cathartic in the past," she said.
Bronson had some psychopathic traits, she added, but she did not think he would be diagnosed with Paranoid Personality Disorder.
In reference to a hostage situation at Hull Prison in 1999, the psychologist said Bronson needed to have "a cathartic experience".
He was about to be moved and "was concerned about where he might go and what prison officers he might meet," she said.
The psychologist said Bronson now found his art cathartic in the same way that violence once was.
The prisoner is being held at a specialist close supervision centre at Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes.
The psychologist, who was not named, said she believed he would improve rapidly if moved out of close supervision.
He might be safer in a less restrictive environment, she said, suggesting a prison with "open" conditions might be the perfect environment for him.
"If I was to make recommendations, I would like to see him moved down through security," she said.
As he listened to her evidence, Bronson could be seen gently rocking in his chair and sighing. He was wearing a black T-shirt with white writing on it, dark, round glasses, and he was sipping from a drink carton using a straw.
On Monday, the hearing was told he would not have the skills to cope outside of prison.
Giving evidence on the same day, Bronson said he now handled situations "100 times better than I used to".
He added he had eaten "more porridge than Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and I'm sick of it".
This is only the second Parole Board hearing ever to be held in public, but this one has a far higher profile than the first.
Members of the press and public filled Court 76 at the Royal Courts of Justice to watch the hearing on a live video link.
Who is Charles Bronson?
- Real name is Michael Gordon Peterson
- Originally from Luton, he was convicted of armed robbery in 1974, aged 21, and apart from a couple of brief spells of freedom, he has been in prison ever since
- Changed his name to Charles Bronson in 1987; most of his notoriety came after that moment
- Took an art teacher hostage in 1999, for which he received a life sentence
- In 2014, he changed his name, again, to Charles Salvador
- Most recent conviction was in 2014, for assaulting a prison governor
- Prison record also details an alleged attempt to commit an assault against a governor at Frankland prison in Durham in April 2018, because of a withheld photo of his mother
- Allegedly made threats to a governor at the same prison in February 2019 and to a governor at Woodhill Prison the following month
The Parole Board panel is deciding whether he is still a risk to the public, or whether he can be released from prison.
If they decide against releasing him, they are also being asked to consider allowing Bronson to be moved to "open" prison conditions where he would have much more freedom.
