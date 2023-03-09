Milton Keynes City Council trials new car charging technology
- Published
A council has begun trialling a product that allows more people to charge their electric vehicles at home.
Milton Keynes City Council said it had teamed up with Kerbo Charge to install it at homes without private drives or parking.
The device is a pre-made channel with a hinged lid that fits between pavement slabs to prevent a cabling trip hazard.
If the trial is successful, the council said it would make it available to more residents this summer.
The authority said it would "unlock home charging for more local people without off street parking, as well as potentially saving them more than £1,400 per year compared to charging solely at fast public chargers".
John and Grace Obidipe, who live in Oxley Park, are among the first to trial the product.
Prior to enrolling onto the trial the family said they had to trail a cable over the pavement or drive a mile to their nearest charge point.
Mr Obidipe said: "I've not felt particularly comfortable trailing a cable over the pavement to charge my car, and public charge points are very expensive. Now I can safely charge at home, which I'm really happy about."
Cabinet member for climate action and sustainability, Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew said: "This is a really innovative and exciting trial which could encourage people to make the switch to electric.
"We're constantly looking for ways to improve charging facilities and give people the confidence that they will be able to charge their cars.
"This is another step towards us setting the standard and leading the way towards a net zero future. I'm looking forward to hearing from John and Grace to see how it's working out for them."
Kerbo Charge co-founder Michael Goulden said: "Residents want to charge their car at home as it is convenient and affordable - but this is much more difficult for the 40% of the population that don't have a driveway.
"Milton Keynes City Council shares our vision of reducing this inequality and our commitment to a zero emissions future and we've been absolutely delighted to partner with them."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk