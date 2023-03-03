David Carrick: Rapist will not have sentence reviewed
- Published
Serial rapist and former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick will not have his sentenced reviewed, the Solicitor General said.
The 48-year-old was sentenced to a minimum term of 32 years in jail.
Michael Tomlinson KC said there had been "so many" referrals received through the Unduly Lenient Sentencing (ULS) scheme.
But after "full and detailed legal advice" he said it would not go to the Court of Appeal.
During his sentencing last month, Carrick, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was told he had taken "monstrous advantage of women" as he was sentenced to 36 life terms.
He committed violent and degrading sexual offences against a dozen women over two decades.
The Solicitor General said he was satisfied sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb "gave careful and detailed consideration to all the features of this case".