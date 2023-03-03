Hertfordshire Police investigating Gadebridge Park attack
Police are appealing for witnesses after an attack in a park left a man in hospital.
Hertfordshire Police said they were called to Gadebridge Park just before 14:00 GMT to a report that a male had been assaulted.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance and police remain in the area which was cordoned off.
Any witnesses to the incident have been asked to contact police.
