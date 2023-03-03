Leah Croucher funeral set to take place in Milton Keynes
- Published
Roads on the outskirts of Milton Keynes are due to be closed for the funeral of teenager Leah Croucher.
The 19-year-old's body was found in the loft of a house in Furzton in October. It is thought she was killed by a sex offender who has since died.
The cortege will leave Emerson Valley at about 10:50 GMT before heading through Furzton, Shenley Brook End, Shenley Church End and Grange Farm.
Her family has welcomed people to pay their respects along the route.
A private service will then be held at Crownhill Crematorium.
Thames Valley Police said the entire cortege route was about 3.5 miles (5.6km).
Police searched a house in Furzton last year following a tip-off and discovered Ms Croucher's remains, a rucksack and other items belonging to her.
Neil Maxwell, a convicted sex offender who was found dead two months after Ms Croucher's disappearance, remains the only suspect in the case.
Ms Croucher was last seen walking to work on 15 February 2019.
The Church of the Servant King in Furzton will be open between 10:00 and 13:00 GMT for members of the community, Thames Valley Police said.
Ms Croucher's family asked for the public to be considerate of their impact on the area and not to purchase floral tributes.