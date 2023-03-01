Garden Town scheme criticised over affordable homes

Six new villages with plans for 8,500 homes have been approved, amid criticism of the amount of affordable housing.

East Hertfordshire District Council heard the Harlow & Gilston Garden Town Project could ease pressure on the housing market, and provide education, employment, leisure and health opportunities.

Yasmin Gregory, a Harlow resident, said she was unhappy the amount of proposed affordable housing had been reduced to 23% from the council's 40% target.

Developers said it was a "forward-thinking, bold approach" that would deliver "much-needed" housing.