Details of missing woman released after body found in Biggleswade

Sarah AlboneBedfordshire police
Sarah Albone, 39, was formally reported missing on 21 February by family members

Details of a missing woman have been released by police after a body was found in a house.

Bedfordshire Police said Sarah Albone, 39, was formally reported missing on 21 February by family members who had not seen her since before Christmas.

The force said the body of a woman was found at a home in Winston Crescent, Biggleswade on Saturday.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

Police said a man in his 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, remained in custody.

Det Ch Insp Iain Moor said: "We have a dedicated team of detectives working hard to establish the facts around this case and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has seen Sarah over the past few months to establish exactly what happened to her."

South Beds News Agency
The body of a woman, yet to be formally identified, was found in a house in the Bedfordshire town

