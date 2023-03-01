Milton Keynes tower block to be dismantled 'floor by floor'
A condemned 19-storey tower block that failed a modern fire safety review is being dismantled - floor by floor.
Work has begun to demolish Mellish Court in Bletchley, Milton Keynes - which dates from the 1960s - after new homes were found for its tenants.
It follows the demolition of The Gables tower block in Wolverton earlier this year.
A spokesman for Milton Keynes City Council said 95% of the materials from both buildings would be recycled.
Mellish Court, which consisted of 136 flats, was "being taken apart one floor at a time", the council said.
A spokesman added that after demolition, the council would "clear the space and start conversations with local people about how best to use the site in the future".
The council organised inspections of the two blocks after a small fire at The Gables and in anticipation of expected changes in government building regulations.
Mellish Court failed a modern fire safety review in 2020.
The authority said in 2021 that work required on the 60-year-old buildings would "not provide value for money", and a consultation with residents showed 80% agreed with the plan to demolish and rebuild.
New homes for almost 200 families from The Gables and Mellish Court were found, the council said.
Councillor Emily Darlington, cabinet member for adults, housing and health communities, said: "Finding new and better homes for our tower block tenants has been our initial priority and now that's been done we can focus on replacing the blocks.
"We'll work very closely people living near to Mellish Court and The Gables to create new healthy and happy neighbourhoods in these areas."
In 2019 all balconies at Mellish Court were "locked off" after concrete began falling from them.
