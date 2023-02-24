Bedford man accused of murder will not give evidence at trail
A man who allegedly stabbed a man who was threatening his ex-partner in order to "frighten him" will not give evidence in court.
Frederico Saurini, 52, of Palgrave Road, Bedford, denies murdering Kameron Campbell, 26, on 20 August.
His barrister, Kevin Dent KC, told the jury that he would not go into the witness box.
The court heard Mr Campbell died at Bedford Hospital about 20 to 30 minutes after he was stabbed.
Mr Dent told Luton Crown Court: "The defence do not adduce any evidence in this case."
At the start of the trial, prosecutor Julian Evans KC said that Mr Campbell had been involved in a row with the defendant's ex-partner.
Mr Campbell allegedly pulled a knife from his waistband, pointed it at the woman and threatened to stab her.
Mr Evans said Mr Saurini, who had been watching TV in another room, then pulled a hunting knife from a drawer, unsheathed it and thrust it at Mr Campbell, who staggered away.
The prosecution said the defendant had told police: "I wanted to frighten him. I was frightened myself.
"You can't come in my house armed with a knife - threatening to kill the mother of my child."
Heroin and crack
Mr Evans said police arrested Mr Saurini and the woman at the scene.
The trial has heard that when questioned by police, Mr Saurini said he had taken one or two puffs of crack with his former partner that day, and said she regularly took heroin and crack.
A post-mortem examination found the victim died from a stab wound to the chest and the knife had emerged from his back.
The jury was told the defendant had no convictions, cautions or reprimands in the UK or Italy.
Mr Cameron had previous convictions for possessing a blade and possessing heroin with intent to supply.
The defendant was aided in court by an Italian interpreter.
The judge, Michael Topolski KC, told the jury of 11 there would be no more evidence in the case and they should return to court on Monday, when the trial would continue.
