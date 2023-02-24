M25 closed in Hertfordshire after multi-vehicle collision
- Published
Part of the M25 was shut while emergency services deal with a multi-vehicle collision in Hertfordshire.
The anti-clockwise carriageway was closed between junction 23 at South Mimms and junction 22 at St Albans following reports of a crash at 06:20 GMT.
Following recovery and clear up, National Highways reopened the road about 09:30.
Congestion and some delays approaching junction 23 were expected to continue.
The #M25 in #Hertfordshire remains closed anti-clockwise between J23 (#A1M / #SouthMimms) and J22 (#StAlbans) due to a multi-vehicle collision.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 24, 2023
All emergency services are still on scene.
There's now a 50 minute delay with 5 miles of congestion approaching the closure at J23. pic.twitter.com/YaJDjH5ff8
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk