M25 closed in Hertfordshire after multi-vehicle collision

Hertfordshire Police said emergency services are dealing with a multi-vehicle collision

Part of the M25 was shut while emergency services deal with a multi-vehicle collision in Hertfordshire.

The anti-clockwise carriageway was closed between junction 23 at South Mimms and junction 22 at St Albans following reports of a crash at 06:20 GMT.

Following recovery and clear up, National Highways reopened the road about 09:30.

Congestion and some delays approaching junction 23 were expected to continue.

