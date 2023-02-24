M25 partially closed in Hertfordshire after multi-vehicle collision
Part of the M25 has been shut while emergency services deal with a multi-vehicle collision in Hertfordshire.
The anti-clockwise carriageway has been closed between junction 23 at South Mimms and junction 22 at St Albans following reports of a crash at 06:20 GMT.
National Highways have said recovery and clear up is ongoing.
Drivers can expect delays of 50 minutes and 5 miles of congestion approaching the closure.
A diversion route is in place, taking drivers off the M25 at junction 23 onto the A1(M) northbound and back onto the M25 via the A414, A1081 and B556.
All emergency services are still on scene.
