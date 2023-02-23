John Motson: Commentator was a down-to-earth man, pub landlord says
The landlord at the pub where John Motson was a regular has paid tribute to the "down-to-earth man".
The legendary commentator died in his sleep on Thursday, at the age of 77.
Martin Badcock, who runs the Crown and Sceptre in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, near to Motson's Little Gaddesden home, said he was "touched to have had him as such a good friend".
"He was just a lovely lovely man," he said, "who got on great with all the locals".
Motson had a 50-year career with the BBC, commentating on 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport, before retiring from the organisation in 2018.
He also worked on Match of the Day since 1971.
Mr Badcock, who has been the landlord for 14 years, said Motson would "come in after doing commentaries and just discuss the game, unwind and have a bit of a chat with us".
"His knowledge of football was second to none," he said.
"We used to sit down for hours and talk football and people would ask him his favourite games and his favourite goals and of course there were really too many of them.
"We used to have a debate about Ronaldo and Messi and he thought Ronaldo was potentially the best player and I didn't necessarily agree with it.
"He could remember minutes of goals, goal scorers, penalty saves, penalties taken, penalties missed, [it was] unbelievable."
The landlord said people would come into the pub and ask if it was "Motty" after recognising his voice.
"If it wasn't for the voice, no-one would really know who he was, he didn't give it the big I am or anything like that," he said.
Mr Badcock said he was "obviously very, very upset" at the news of the commentator's death, and said that many of the locals had said they would be in the pub tonight to "raise a glass" to Motson and his family.
"He was known as the voice of football but he just joined in," he said.
"He was just a down-to-earth man who'd just sit and have a sandwich with his wife, a bowl of chips, and have a chat with the locals.
"I was very, very touched to have him as such a good friend and it was a privilege to have had him in here."
