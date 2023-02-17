Bedford man robbed woman, 96, after she gave him cup of tea
A man who rewarded the kindness of a 96-year-old woman by robbing her in her own home has been jailed for four years for the "despicable offence".
The victim had offered Sabir Makein, 37, a cup of tea through her window when she saw him in the cold outside her flat in Bedford last September.
After drinking it, he forced his way through her door and tore a gold necklace from her neck, police said.
Makein was jailed at Luton Crown Court after admitting robbery.
Bedfordshire Police said when Makein finished his tea outside her flat, he forced his way in, but the woman managed to block his entry using her mobility trolley.
Makein, of Park Road West, in Bedford, ripped the necklace off her before fleeing the scene.
Police said the victim wore her wedding ring on the necklace, but that fell to the floor so Makein did not manage to get that.
He was caught after detectives scoured CCTV footage from the area and saw Makein, who was previously unknown to police, using a cash machine immediately after the offence.
He was arrested in October last year and admitted one count of robbery at Luton Crown Court in November.
He was jailed for four years.
Det Con Andy Boston, who led the investigation, said: "This was a despicable offence in which a woman was targeted because of her vulnerabilities.
"The victim believed that she was doing a good deed by offering Makein a cup of tea on a cold morning, which makes the crime even more reprehensible.
"Makein subjected his victim to a terrifying ordeal within her home, a place where we should all feel safe.
"I am relieved that he has been brought to justice for his actions."
