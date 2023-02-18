AFC Dunstable chairman offers to give club away for free
A football club chairman has vowed to give it away for free to someone with the right abilities and resources.
AFC Dunstable's website said the club, including playing side and "related elements" would be "gifted debt-free" and invited expressions of interest.
The Bedfordshire side is eighth in Southern League Division One Central, six points off the play-off places.
Chairman Simon Bullard said he felt it was "time to bow out on a high" after 30 years of juggling club and family.
"I'm looking for someone to take it on as it is. It's completely stable and runs itself. It just needs some fresh ideas to bolster it, but it's a fantastic place," he said.
A "vacancy for chairperson" on the club's website specified they were looking for a person, organisation or consortium with "the ability to run a team at the level which we are".
Mr Bullard, who originally joined the club as a player in 1991, said he had already received a lot of interest and hoped to start talking to potential new owners in the coming weeks.
