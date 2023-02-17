Central Bedfordshire Council plans to freeze council tax in 2023-24
A local authority is to freeze its council tax and vows it will not be cutting services.
Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) is understood to be the only council taking this step, so far.
As well as the freeze, the council plans a £5m increase in children's services spending and an extra £1m for leisure services.
An executive meeting heard the council would be spending £252m in 2023-24, a rise of £12m.
Research undertaken by the County Councils' Network showed that 114 councils out of 152 have published their budget proposals for the next financial year.
All councils, except for CBC, plan on raising council tax next year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
"Through careful management of our finances, we've managed to achieve a balanced budget without the need to increase council tax during 2023/24," said David Shelvey, executive member for corporate resources.
He said the council was aware of the financial pressures facing residents struggling with inflation and the increased costs of living.
He said "careful budget management over several years" had made the council tax freeze possible.
To date, 84 councils have opted for the maximum increase allowed - 4.99% - which includes a 2% permitted rise for adult social care expenditure.
Three councils, Croydon, Thurrock and Slough, have special dispensation to propose rises over 4.99%.
The CBC budget will be considered at a full council meeting on 23 February.
