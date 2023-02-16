Cheshunt's Grundy Park to be revamped with extra funding
- Published
Extra funding has been approved to renovate a public park and restore it to its "former glory".
Cabinet members at the Borough of Broxbourne Council voted to allocate a further £300,000 for the Grundy Park project in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.
The scheme, which now has a £1.33m price tag, proposes installing a new entrance and gardens.
Conservative council leader Lewis Cocking said the project would make the area the "place to be".
The report put before councillors read: "The proposed scheme is considered to represent excellent value and will create a lasting legacy that will help return Grundy Park to its former glory and become an important Broxbourne attraction."
The design of the project started in 2019 but council officers said inflation had increased projected costs since then.
A new cherry tree walk, Edwardian-style seating area and a new entrance gate are part of the plans.
The cabinet was told the original proposals for a "sunken amphitheatre" near the park entrance could be dropped to shave £40,000 from the costs.
Work is due to begin in the spring and be completed in the autumn.
The land sits beside the Laura Trott Leisure Centre - named after the gold-medal winning Olympic track cyclist who grew up in the town.
The project is part of the wider Old Pond scheme planned for Cheshunt, which would create a "shared space" outside the Tesco on Turners Hill.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk