Cheshunt's Grundy Park to be revamped with extra funding

How new garden space at Grundy Park in Cheshunt could lookBorough of Broxbourne Council
An Edwardian-style seating area and a new entrance gate have been designed for Grundy Park

Extra funding has been approved to renovate a public park and restore it to its "former glory".

Cabinet members at the Borough of Broxbourne Council voted to allocate a further £300,000 for the Grundy Park project in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

The scheme, which now has a £1.33m price tag, proposes installing a new entrance and gardens.

Conservative council leader Lewis Cocking said the project would make the area the "place to be".

The report put before councillors read: "The proposed scheme is considered to represent excellent value and will create a lasting legacy that will help return Grundy Park to its former glory and become an important Broxbourne attraction."

Borough of Broxbourne Council
The design for Grundy Park forms part of a wider project which would also create a new outdoor space outside the Tesco supermarket nearby

The design of the project started in 2019 but council officers said inflation had increased projected costs since then.

A new cherry tree walk, Edwardian-style seating area and a new entrance gate are part of the plans.

The cabinet was told the original proposals for a "sunken amphitheatre" near the park entrance could be dropped to shave £40,000 from the costs.

Work is due to begin in the spring and be completed in the autumn.

The land sits beside the Laura Trott Leisure Centre - named after the gold-medal winning Olympic track cyclist who grew up in the town.

The project is part of the wider Old Pond scheme planned for Cheshunt, which would create a "shared space" outside the Tesco on Turners Hill.

