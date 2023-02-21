Olney: The town where a pancake race is a global event
- Published
The market town of Olney in Buckinghamshire claims to hold the oldest annual pancake race in the world, dating back to 1445. Open to the "ladies of Olney only", the race has endured a friendly rivalry with a small city in Kansas, USA. So what makes this pancake race so special?
The people of Olney take their annual Shrove Tuesday pancake race very seriously indeed.
Dubbed the oldest recorded in the world, the run dates back to 1445 and the War of the Roses, and has taken place every year since it was revived in 1948.
Even in the throes of coronavirus lockdown, a solitary pan-bearer dressed up and ran the 415-yard course in 2021 so the tradition wouldn't be broken.
But it has to be done right. There are rules.
"It's women only - and you have to have lived or worked in Olney for at least three months," says Ruth Martin, of the Olney pancake race committee.
"You have to wear a skirt, and you are provided with an apron and headscarf and a pancake pan, but you need to bring your own pancake.
"You toss it at the start - and you have to be able to toss it at the end."
The course is 415 yards - or almost 380 metres - so it's not a quick dash.
"You need to pace yourself or you run out of steam," Ms Martin adds.
With the sounding of the church Shriving Bell, runners start from the pedestrian crossing by Olney market and make their way to the church door of St Peter and St Paul's - a route that involves the closure of the main A509 through the town.
And you can't enter the race if you've already won it three times - like the 2022 winner, Katie Godof.
Shrove Tuesday is traditionally the day when Christians use up sweet or fatty foods in preparation for the period of Lent fasting before Easter, with pancakes a quick and simple solution.
Folklore says the Olney tradition started in the 15th Century when a harassed housewife, rushing to attend church on Shrove Tuesday, ran to the service with a frying pan still in her hand.
It's not the only reason Olney is famous.
This year marks the 250th anniversary of the hymn Amazing Grace, which was written in the town by its curate, Rev John Newton, for his sermon at St Peter and St Paul's on 1 January 1773.
More than 70 years ago, newspaper reports of the Olney pancake race also piqued the interest of officials in the city of Liberal, Kansas, who presented the Buckinghamshire town with a challenge.
Liberal is the home of Dorothy's House - a museum replica of the Kansas home featured in the 1939 movie, The Wizard of Oz.
Since 1950, the two places have competed in their own transatlantic pancake race, recording their times and holding an international video call to present prizes.
Liberal runners have so far won 39 races, with Olney playing catch-up with 31.
In 2022, the winner from Liberal was Whitney Hay in a time of 67 seconds. Olney's winner Katie Godof managed 70 seconds.
"We link up on the evening of the pancake race and compare times. It's fiercely contested every year," Ms Martin adds.
"An ambassador for Liberal is coming over for the race this year, so we have a good reason to try and beat them this time."
The American organisers describe the pancake race rivalry as a "friendly little competition" between Liberal and Olney, and "still the only race of its kind on the planet".
"It's not just a race," Ms Martin says.
"There's something so quintessentially Olney about it. Everyone will just pause in the middle of the day, literally stopping the traffic.
"We have a super community here. Everyone just comes together for that moment."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk