Burst water main threatens homes in Clapham, says parish council
- Published
A burst water main has left residents at risk of their homes flooding, a council has claimed.
Parts of Clapham, Bedfordshire, have been under water for more than 24 hours in the High Street at the junction with Oakley Road.
According to the parish council, the situation "is not being helped by vehicles driving through the floods and causing bow waves across property".
Anglian Water said its teams were working to fix the issue.
The council said the cellar of the Fox & Hounds public house had flooded as had the Hilton Suzuki forecourt where vehicles are standing in flood water.
"This is a significant burst pipe as can be clearly seen by the area of flooding," the parish chair Phillipa Peters said.
"Clapham Parish Council and the residents affected by the disastrous situation are appalled at the lack of response from Anglian Water Authority who claim to 'love every drop'."
In a statement to the BBC, Anglian Water said: "The repair itself is complicated as it is next to a damaged gas main, so we're working closely with Cadent to make sure everyone involved is safe, while working as quickly as we can.
"Currently no properties are off water, although the burst has caused some external flooding.
"Our teams are already on-site there tankering the excess water away and will undertake a full clean up of the area.
"We're also moving water around our network and using tankers to keep people on water while the pipe is fixed."
The company apologised for the inconvenience caused.