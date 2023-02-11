Two in hospital with serious injuries after crash in Houghton Regis
Two men have been seriously injured following a crash in the early hours of the morning, police said.
The collision happened at about 02:30 GMT at Chequers Roundabout in Houghton Regis.
Bedfordshire Police said two men in a black Audi were taken to hospital. They did not believe any other vehicle was involved in the crash.
A number of roads closed have now reopened and police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam or CCTV footage.
Sgt Luke Jenkins said: "While this happened in the early hours of the morning, this is a busy area and we hope someone may have seen something or have information which can help our investigation."
