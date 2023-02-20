Car crashes into front of Aylesbury charity shop
A car has crashed into a charity shop in Buckinghamshire, causing serious damage to the front of the building.
The vehicle was accidentally reversed into the entrance of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity's furniture showroom on Broadfields in Aylesbury on Sunday.
Nobody was injured, but the charity shop has been forced to close until it is safe to reopen.
Emergency services attended and no arrests have been made.
Lily Caswell, the charity's head of retail, said the shop's closure meant no more donations could be taken until it could safely reopen.
"This will mean a loss of income and donations at one of our busiest times of the year," she added.
