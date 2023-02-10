Hemel Hempstead: Andrew Jellis' family pay tribute to 'incredible' man
The family of a man who died after he was trapped under his vehicle have said they are "beyond devastated".
Andrew Jellis, 49, from Hemel Hempstead, was found under a vehicle in Thumpers in the town at about 20:00 GMT on 1 February.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hertfordshire Police said a 30-year-old man from Hatfield, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, had been bailed pending further inquiries.
His family said in a statement: "We are beyond devastated and heartbroken.
"Andrew was the most incredible, kind and loving son, partner, dad and grandad.
"We loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family."
The family is being supported by specially trained officers.
Hertfordshire police said inquiries were continuing to establish the circumstances around the death and anyone with information has been asked to contact them.
