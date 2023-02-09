Stevenage Leisure Limited loses second council contract
A company has lost its contract to operate a local authority's arts and leisure facilities a month after another council said it was not renewing its deal.
Stevenage Leisure Limited (SLL) ran arts and leisure centres in Stevenage and Central Bedfordshire.
Stevenage Borough Council announced Everyone Active would provide facilities from 1 April.
Central Bedfordshire Council has also appointed Everyone Active.
The authority said it will be offering a service focused on customers' needs.
Leicestershire-based Everyone Active will be running the council's six leisure centres; Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, The Dunstable Centre, Flitwick Leisure Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre and Sandy Sports Centre.
The company will also be running The Grove Theatre in Dunstable and The Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.
The new arrangements start on April 1.
The council said work is continuing to deliver new leisure centres in Houghton Regis and Leighton Linslade, together with the expansion of facilities at the Jenkins Pavilion in Sandy.
"Having a single experienced provider managing the leisure centres and theatres will offer a consistent service that is customer-focused and engaged with the needs of the community," it said.
Memberships, classes and lessons will continue as normal during the transition period and any booked tickets for theatre show remain valid.
When SLL lost the Stevenage contract it said was "hugely proud of the impact" it had made to the health of the local community.
SLL has been contacted for comment.
