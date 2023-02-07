David Carrick: Serial rapist Met Police officer jailed for at least 30 years
Serial rapist David Carrick, a "monster" who served in the Metropolitan Police, has been jailed for a minimum of 30 years.
Carrick was told he had shown an "astonishing degree of moral corruption" as he was given 36 life terms by Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
The 48-year-old committed violent and brutal sexual offences against a dozen women over two decades.
His victims spoke of how they had "encountered evil".
The judge said: "You behaved as if you were untouchable."
Carrick's crimes include dozens of rape and sexual offences spanning 2003 to 2020, mostly committed in Hertfordshire, where he lived, and all took place while he was a serving police officer.
The court heard Carrick would "use his power and control" to stop victims reporting him, with one stating it was "drilled into" her that he was an officer, and she was deterred from raising the alarm.
The judge said: "You were bold and, at times, relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you.
"For nearly two decades you were proved right but now a combination of those 12 women, by coming forward, and your police colleagues, by acting on their evidence, have exposed you and brought you low."
In statements read out in court, one victim said she felt she had "encountered evil" after being repeatedly raped by Carrick who put a black handgun to her head.
Another woman said Carrick hit her with a whip and would shut her in a small cupboard as punishment while "whistling at her as if she was a dog", the prosecution said.
The court heard Carrick, who lived in Stevenage, had undertaken a course on domestic violence in 2005.
The judge said: "These convictions represent a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law, and empowered to do so even to the extent of being authorised to bear a firearm in the execution of his duty."
Carrick was sacked by the Met the day after he pleaded guilty and the force's Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, has apologised for failings and said opportunities to remove him from policing were missed.
It emerged he had come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including rape allegations, between 2000 and 2021.
"Behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness you took monstrous advantage of women," the judge said, adding he "brazenly raped and sexually assaulted a number of women".
His defence barrister, Alisdair Williamson KC, had told the court "something has profoundly damaged this man", adding that the defendant "cannot ask for mercy and does not".
He was sentenced to a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days in prison before he could be considered for parole. He admitted 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape.