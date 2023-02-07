David Carrick: Serial rapist Met Police officer jailed for at least 30 years
Serial rapist David Carrick, a Metropolitan Police officer who took "monstrous advantage of women", has been jailed for a minimum of 30 years.
Carrick was told he had shown an "astonishing degree of moral corruption" as he was given 36 life terms.
The 48-year-old committed violent and degrading sexual offences against a dozen women over two decades.
His victims spoke of how they had "encountered evil".
Flanked by two security guards, Carrick showed no emotion as he was sentenced by Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
"You behaved as if you were untouchable," she told him.
"The malign influence of men like you in positions of power stands in the way of a revolution of women's dignity."
The judge also praised the bravery of his victims in coming forward, saying that the voice of courage cannot be denied.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said Carrick's crimes, carried out from 2003 to 2020, were a "scar on our police".
Southwark Crown Court heard he would "use his power and control" to stop victims reporting him, with one stating it was "drilled into" her that he was a police officer.
In statements read out in court, another victim said she felt she had "encountered evil" after being repeatedly raped by Carrick who put a handgun to her head.
Another woman said Carrick hit her with a whip and would shut her in a small cupboard as punishment while "whistling at her as if she was a dog".
Carrick's crimes include dozens of rape and sexual offences, mostly committed in Hertfordshire, where he lived, and all took place while he was a serving police officer.
The court heard he had undertaken a course on domestic violence in 2005.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said: "These convictions represent a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law, and empowered to do so even to the extent of being authorised to bear a firearm in the execution of his duty.
"You were bold and, at times, relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you.
"For nearly two decades you were proved right, but now a combination of those 12 women, by coming forward, and your police colleagues, by acting on their evidence, have exposed you and brought you low."
Carrick was sacked by the Met the day after he pleaded guilty and the force's Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, has apologised for failings and said opportunities to remove him from policing were missed.
It emerged he had previously come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including rape allegations, between 2000 and 2021.
- If you are affected by the issues covered in this article, help and support is available at BBC Action Line
"Behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness you took monstrous advantage of women," the judge said, adding he "brazenly raped and sexually assaulted a number of women".
His defence barrister, Alisdair Williamson KC, had told the court "something has profoundly damaged this man", adding that the defendant "cannot ask for mercy and does not".
He was sentenced to a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days in prison before he could be considered for parole. He admitted 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape.
Some of Carrick's victims were in a packed courtroom to see him jailed, and he showed no emotion as he was sentenced and led away.
The court heard Carrick had attempted to take his own life while on remand at Belmarsh prison in south-east London, but was found not to be suffering from any mental disorder.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told him: "You were driven to try to commit suicide as a self-pitying reaction to the shame brought on you by these proceedings rather than remorse."
Det Insp Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said detectives had set up a special reporting portal for people to share information about Carrick.
"If anyone else thinks they have been a victim, we still want to hear from you and we will support you," he said.
"As a serving police officer he has brought shame on the profession and was not fit to wear the uniform, but I hope that our determination to get justice for the victims in this case, will go some way to reassuring the public that nobody is above the law and we will bring people like David Carrick to justice."
The home secretary added: "It is vital we uncover how he was able to wear the uniform for so long."
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "This should never have been allowed to happen and must never happen again.
"There can be no hiding place for those who abuse their position of trust and authority within the police."