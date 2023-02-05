Keanu Reeves surprises staff at Tring pub during lunch visit
- Published
A pub chef said it was "surreal" to serve Keanu Reeves after the actor made an impromptu visit for lunch.
The Matrix star visited The Robin Hood in Tring, Hertfordshire, on Saturday afternoon.
Scott Valentine, 18, said Reeves and two others ordered two large fish and chips and two shepherd's pies.
"It was a bit worrying because I had to cook for him but we took it out to him and he said thank you and was really nice," he said.
Mr Valentine said at first he did not believe it was the Canadian actor in the pub.
'Freaking out'
"I went to get a drink from the bar and saw him ordering a drink," he said.
"I thought 'that looks a bit like Keanu Reeves' then went back into the kitchen and thought nothing of it."
Mr Valentine said his colleague, Laura, then revealed it was in fact the famous actor.
"Then we started freaking out a little bit," he said.
Mr Valentine said as the actor was leaving a colleague asked if he would mind taking photos with the chefs.
"He came into the kitchen, shook our hands and said the food was lovely," he said.
"He took the photo and I put it on my Instagram and it blew up quite a lot. Loads of people said it was amazing and they were really jealous."
