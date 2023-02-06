A507 remains partially closed after warehouse fire near Beadlow Manor
- Published
A road remains partially closed after a fire at a warehouse.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at about 04:20 GMT on Sunday to a warehouse on the A507 between Clophill and Beadlow.
The warehouse, which measures approximately 50m (164ft) by 10m (32ft), was "fully involved in fire", the service said.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was "very complex" to fight.
Crews from Shefford, Biggleswade, Kempston, Bedford and Toddington attended the incident.
Part of the A507 in Bedfordshire remains closed.
A fire service spokesperson said: "Crews have used hose reels, thermal imaging cameras, a dam and water carriers to contain and extinguish the fire.
"Due to its size, the fire has fundamentally altered the structure of the building and therefore firefighters are having to approach the incident in a defensive manner because of a risk to life.
"This means that fire appliances must be located at a safe distance from the building and due to its proximity to the A507 this has resulted in some needing to be parked on the road.
"As a result the A507 still currently remains closed while crews continue to monitor the fire, implement scene safety and carry out necessary investigations with partnering agencies including Bedfordshire Police.
"Please continue to avoid the area where possible to allow emergency services to access the scene easily."
