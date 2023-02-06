David Carrick: Serial rapist PC humiliated victims, court hears
Serial rapist David Carrick carried out a "catalogue of violent and brutal sexual offences" that humiliated his victims over two decades.
Carrick used his role as a Met Police officer to intimidate women, threatening one with his baton and sending another a picture of his gun saying "I am the boss".
He is being sentenced for 49 charges against 12 women.
Carrick would "use his power and control" to stop victims reporting him.
His crimes include dozens of rape and sexual offences spanning 2003 to 2020.
Opening the two-day sentencing hearing at Southwark Crown Court, prosecutor Tom Little KC said the 48-year-old told a woman he met in a London bar in 2003 "he was the safest person that she could be with and that he was a police officer" before taking her back to his nearby flat.
Mr Little told the court the victim "froze" when he put a black handgun to her head and said "you are not going", before repeatedly raping her.
He also put his hands around the victim's throat and "said he was going to be the last thing she saw".
Mr Little said the woman attended hospital with her injuries. After stating a police officer had raped her, a nurse said "it might not go to court" and that "she might be better to try to put it behind her and move on".
"As a result, [the victim] did not report the matter to the police at the time," said Mr Little.
Carrick was sacked by the Met a day after he pleaded guilty last month and the force's Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, has apologised for failings and said opportunities to remove him from policing were missed.
It emerged he had come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including rape allegations, between 2000 and 2021.
Mr Little told the sentencing hearing: "If the offending had to be accurately and fairly summarised - it was systematic, it was a catalogue of violent and brutal sexual offences perpetrated on multiple victims, whether he was in a controlling or coercive relationship with them or not, or even if it was just a single occasion.
"The reality was that it did not matter who the victim was... the reality was, if he had the opportunity, he would rape them, sexually abuse or assault them and humiliate them.
"Some of his victims were either appreciably older or younger than him - they were all, in their own ways, vulnerable."
He said that "in addition to the violent sexual offences, the defendant often humiliated his victims in a number of different ways".
"He frequently relied on his charm to beguile and mislead the victims in the first place and would then use his power and control, in part because of what he did for a living, to stop them leaving or consider reporting him," Mr Little said.
The court was told Carrick sent a photograph of himself with a work-issue firearm to one of his victims, saying "remember I am the boss" and told her "she should obey him".
Mr Little said Carrick shut one victim in a small cupboard as a punishment "on a significant number of occasions".
He said: "On one occasion she asked to get out as she was having a panic attack. He would not let her out.
"He would stand outside and whistle at her as if she was a dog."
Mr Little said all of the crimes took place while Carrick, who is from Stevenage, was a police officer, and that he undertook a course on domestic violence in 2005.
The hearing continues.