Bouncer who punched Dunstable Town fan guilty of manslaughter
A pub doorman who punched a football fan in the face, who then fell and struck his head on the pavement, has been convicted of manslaughter.
Aaron Bateman was attacked outside the Wheatsheaf pub on High Street North in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, on 12 February last year.
The 28-year-old died two days later at Luton and Dunstable Hospital.
Wilfred Fantie, 44, of Leafield, Luton, was found guilty after a trial at Luton Crown Court.
Jurors were told Mr Bateman, who had diabetes and cystic fibrosis, watched Dunstable Town's home game against Ardley United with his father Ian Bateman and their friends.
They heard a scuffle broke out later at the Wheatsheaf, involving Fantie and a female bar worker, after Ian Bateman and a friend had been asked to leave having danced topless inside.
The court was told Fantie followed the victim out of the pub before punching him twice.
"The power of the blow was such that he fell to the ground without being able to break his fall," said prosecutor Charles Ward-Jackson.
The victim died from a traumatic brain injury.
Fantie claimed two weeks previous to the attack Aaron Bateman had punched him in the face and spat at him.
In a statement shortly after his death, Mr Bateman's family described him as a "kind and gentle soul".
The defendant will be sentenced at the same court on 15 March.
